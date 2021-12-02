They might not share a relationship today, but ex-partners flaunted their love for doggos on Thursday and how. We are talking about top Hallyu stars Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo, ex-husband and wife popular among their fans as Song Song Couple. Call it a mere coincidence, but their choice of IG updates made fans go berserk on social media. First, our timeline was blessed with Vincenzo actor’s post, where he was seen adorably holding a puppy while giving his million-dollar smile. On the very same day, his Descendants of The Sun co-star too took to Instagram to share a cute pic with her pupper, Ogu. Song Hye-kyo is paw-parent of two Bichon Frise, the other being Ruby.

Meanwhile, both the actors are having the time of their lives on the work front. On the one hand, Song Joong-ki is sweeping awards after a successful string of performances in Vincenzo and Space Sweepers. As for Song Hye-kyo, she returned to acting after two-year hiatus with Now, We Are Breaking Up, and it is another smash hit for the beautiful and talented actress.

Song Hye-kyo (Photo Credits: Instagram)

This Is What Song Joong-ki Had Posted

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 송중기 songjoongki official (@hi_songjoongki)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)