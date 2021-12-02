Apart from being a top Hallyu star, Song Joong-ki is also hailed as one of the kindest souls. His latest Instagram post is proof of it. With a rare IG update, the 35-year-old surprised his fandom, popularly known as Ki Aile, meaning Ki’s Wings. The Descendants of The Sun actor is seen posing with a puppy, and we bet it’s one of his cutest pics ever. With no caption added to the post, one cannot say for sure if the Vincenzo actor was merely posing with the puppy or has adopted one. Song Joong-ki Flashes His Famous Smile and Easygoing Chilled Out Fashion in New Instagram Post.

Needless to say, fans got quite excited finally seeing their favourite Korean actor in a happy space, especially after learning he was mourning his maternal grandmother’s demise for days. They took to Twitter to share Song Joong-ki’s photo and express their joy.

Song Joong-ki New IG Update:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 송중기 songjoongki official (@hi_songjoongki)

Aww, His Fan Really Do Care For Him

I'm really happy that he's smiling☺️ I hope he's okay now, and he also added his favorite filter (b&w)😃 #SongJoongKi pic.twitter.com/RBHKNHRzhg — Chelsie (@maria_asenas) December 2, 2021

Hahahah Cute

They Love Him So Much

LATE BY AN HOUR ㅠ___ㅠ I JUST SAW THIS OH MY GOD HOW ADORABLE😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 joongki i love your smile it’s beautiful 🥺🥺🥺 i love you 💗💗💗💗💗#SongJoongKi #송중기 pic.twitter.com/4W3C6TjIxL — Ell ★彡 🍚 (@beeniesong) December 2, 2021

Ki Aile's Happiness

Sweet

We Can Hear This Person Sobbing Happy Tears

CRYING SOBBING THIS PHOTO IS SO CUTE AND I CANNOT BELIEVE USER HI_SONGJOONGKI IS ACTUALLY REAL NOT A BOT HE IS R E A L AAAAHHHH SO BEAUTIFUL I LOVE THIS MAN!!! AND THE FIT OH MY LORDDDD THE FREAKING FITTTTT I LOVE HIMM HES SO CUTE YET SO FINEEEEEE IM GOING CRAZY pic.twitter.com/86buwERP62 — meyr cw: inspector joy (@maresmulti) December 2, 2021

