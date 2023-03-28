Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey was found dead in a hotel room in Varanasi on March 26. Earlier, it was reported that the 25-year-old allegedly died by suicide However now, as per latest update, an FIR has been registered against singer Samar Singh and his brother for abetment to suicide. The complaint was filed by the actress' mother Madhu Dubey. Akanksha Dubey Dies by Suicide; Bhojpuri Actress’ Body Found in Hotel in Banaras.

Akanksha Dubey Suicide Case Update:

An FIR was registered against #Bhojpuri singer #SamarSingh and his brother for abetment to suicide after actress #AkankshaDubey was found dead inside a hotel room.

