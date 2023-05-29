As per the latest update on Akanksha Dubey death investigation, the police has received the report on the examination on the clothes in which the actress' body has been found. As per the findings of that report, the police are to conduct DNA tests on the accused Bhojpuri singer Samar Singh and his brother Sanjay Singh for which a written permission has been submitted to the court, which certain media are speculating that sperm has been found on the clothes. Akanksha Dubey Suicide Case: CCTV Footage Showing Bhojpuri Actress Entering Hotel With Unidentified Man Hours Before Her Death Goes Viral.

Watch the News Report below:

