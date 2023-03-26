The death of actress and model Akanksha Dubey has left everyone shocked. Known for her works in Bhojpuri film industry, Akanksha died by suicide in a hotel in Varanasi. However, mere hours before her death, the young actress shared last video on Instagram and it shows her dancing to Bhojpuri song. She seen is all smiles as she captures this mirror selfie video. The caption of her post reads, ‘Just try’. Akanksha Dubey Dies by Suicide at 25; Actress’ Body Found in Hotel Room.

Akanksha Dubey Last Video On Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐀𝐤𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐬𝐡𝐚 𝐃𝐮𝐛𝐞𝐲 (@akankshadubey_official)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)