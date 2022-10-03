Punjabi singer Alfaaz suffered injuries after a reversing truck hit him outside a dhaba on Banur-Landran road. Yo Yo Honey Singh shared update on the singer’s health on social media in which he mentioned that Alfaaz is ‘still serious and in ICU’. He has urged fans to pray for Alfaaz’s speedy recovery. Honey Singh's 'Brother' Alfaaz Singh Attacked and Hospitalised; Rapper Warns Assailants 'Mother F**ker I Wont Let U Go' in Angry Insta Post!

Punjabi Singer Alfaaz Health Update

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yo Yo Honey Singh (@yoyohoneysingh)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)