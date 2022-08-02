Anupam Kher has joined the cast of Ravi Teja's pan-India film Tiger Nageswara Rao. He will be seen playing a pivotal role on Vamsee's period film. The film also stars Gayatri Bhardwaj and Nupur Sanon. The movie is the biopic of Tiger Nageswara Rao, a notorious and courageous thief (Ravi Teja) of Stuartpuram in the 1970s. Tiger Nageswara Rao filming is now in progress. Tiger Nageswara Rao: Makers of Ravi Teja’s Period Film Rope In Gayatri Bhardwaj After Nupur Sanon.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)