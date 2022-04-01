Actress Gayatri Bhardwaj is the new addition to the cast of Ravi Teja's Tiger Nageswara Rao After Nupur Sanon. It is a periodic film set in the backdrop of the 1970s based on real incidents of a notorious and courageous thief (Ravi Teja) of South India and the people of Stuartpuram. Written and directed by Vamsee, the film is produced by Abhishek Agarwal under the Abhishek Agarwal Arts banner.

