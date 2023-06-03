As soon as the train accident news was out, celebrities- Jr NTR, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Chiranjeevi took to social media, offered condolences to the deceased families, and mourned. More than 200 people have been killed and hundreds injured in a collision involving two passenger trains and a goods train in Odisha's Balasore. The crash involved the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a goods train. Odisha Train Accident: People Queue Up Outside Hospitals in Balasore To Donate Blood As Death Toll Rises to 233 in Train Mishap (See Pic).

Heartfelt condolences to the families and their loved ones affected by the tragic train accident. My thoughts are with each and every person affected by this devastating incident. May strength and support surround them during this difficult time. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) June 3, 2023

Tragic and very shameful. How can 3 trains be involved in this age and time? Who is answerable? Prayers for all the families. Om shanti. https://t.co/6qa5AYufOV — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) June 3, 2023

Utterly shocked at the tragic Coromandel express accident in Orissa and the huge loss of lives! My heart goes out to the bereaved families. I understand there is an urgent demand for blood units to save lives. Appeal to all our fans and good samaritans in the nearby areas to… — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) June 3, 2023

