Bigg Boss Marathi fame Bhushan Kadu's wife Kadambari Kadu died due to COVID-19 complications. She was 39. Reportedly, she was admitted to a hospital in Thane and later was shifted to KEM hospital. Megha Dhade, a close industry friend of Bhushan, confirmed the news to ETimes and mourned the demise.

