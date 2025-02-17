Ankita Prabhu Walawalkar is married! The Bigg Boss Marathi 5 contestant tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Kunal Bhagat, in a dreamy traditional Konkani ceremony at a temple in Sindhudurg, Maharashtra. The couple, who had been dating for several years, finally decided to take their relationship to the next stage and got engaged on February 15 before finally getting married. Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday (February 16), Ankita shared dreamy first pictures from her wedding ceremony. She captioned her post, "Congratulations to my husband @kunalbhagatofficial for having me as his wife. He’s blessed. " Ankita wore a yellow saree while Kunal was dressed in a kurta and dhoti for their big day. ‘Style’ Actor Sahil Khan Marries Milena Alexandra at Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, Shares Photos From His Lavish Wedding on Valentine’s Day 2025 (View Post).

‘BB Marathi 5’ Fame Ankita Prabhu Walawalkar Marries Beau Kunal Bhagat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita PrabhuWalawalkar (@kokanheartedgirl)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)