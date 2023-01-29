Brigitte Macron, First Lady of France, had organised a charity event called Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes in Paris for which K-pop girl group BLACKPINK was seen in attendance. Jennie, Lalisa, Rosé, Jisso not just performed at the event but even posed for pictures with French President Emmanuel and also with the First Lady of France. Their pictures have taken internet by storm. BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s Instagram Gets Terrorised by Chinese Netizens Questioning Her Attitude Towards Fans at Hong Kong Concert.

BLACKPINK In France

BLACKPINK with the President and First Lady of France. pic.twitter.com/KsI0JXiwFf — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 29, 2023

