The great news for BLACKPINK fans is that the K-Pop girl band's lead members Rosé, Jennie, and Jisoo tested negative for COVID-19. The three were awaiting their COVID-19 tests results after the news was confirmed that Lisa has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Jisoo, Rosé, Jennie of @BLACKPINK all tested negative of COVID-19 in their real time RT-PCR tests. Lisa, who was confirmed of the virus disease yesterday, is currently in good conditions without any particular syptoms, YG said. #JISOO #JENNIE #ROSE #LISA pic.twitter.com/UPkDbf5i15 — KpopHerald (@Kpop_Herald) November 25, 2021

