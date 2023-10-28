Vidhu Vinod Chopra has finally returned with a new film. This time, the director collaborated with Vikrant Massey for 12th Fail, a movie that celebrates the never-give-up attitude. It was released on October 27, and now, the opening day box office numbers for the film are in. Based on a novel by Anurag Pathak, the film had a slow start, with early estimates indicating that it collected Rs 1.10 crore on its first day. 12th Fail Trailer Out! Vikrant Massey Steals the Show As He Flawlessly Depicts Struggles of IPS Aspirants in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Film (Watch Video).

Check Out 12th Fail Day 1 Collection Here:

After a lacklustre start in the morning shows, #12thFail witnessed an upward trend during the course of the day… Evening shows saw a turnaround thanks to the strong word of mouth… Biz needs to multiply on Day 2 and 3 to cover lost ground… Fri ₹ 1.10 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/NI83D3u9Db — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 28, 2023

