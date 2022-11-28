Kal Ho Naa Ho had released in theatres on November 27, 2003. As the film produced by Dharma Productions completed 19 years, Karan Johar has shared a heartfelt post on Instagram with throwback pictures featuring the movie’s lead cast, Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan. KJo mentioned in his post, “The last film set I could be on with my father. And for that, I will forever be grateful to this film!” Video of US Navy Officers Singing Shah Rukh Khan’s Song ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ Is Sure to Win Hearts – WATCH.

#19YearsOfKalHoNaaHo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)