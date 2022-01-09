Looks like Ranveer Singh's 83 will cross Rs 100 crore mark at the box office by tomorrow (January 10). As after struggling for sixteen days at the ticket window, as of now, the sports drama has finally been able to mint Rs 99.08 crore in total. The Kabir Khan directorial was able to earn Rs 1.29 crore on Saturday (January 8). 83 released at the theatres on December 24.

#83TheMovie total collection reaches ₹ 99.08 CR, should clock in ₹ 100 CR club today. The film has collected ₹ 1.29 CR on day 16 @83TheFilm — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 9, 2022

