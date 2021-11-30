The trailer of the upcoming movie ’83 released earlier today and from celebs to fans, all are bowled over with Ranveer Singh’s performance as Kapil Dev. The handsome hunk would be seen playing the legend’s role who had captained the Indian Cricket Team at the 1983 World Cup. From the actor’s makeover, to his accent to his physical transformation to portray the legend in reel has left everyone impressed. And after watching the trailer that features a stellar star cast, one just can’t stop praising about it. Even Rakul Preet Singh has dropped a comment on the post shared by Ranveer. After watching the intriguing trailer, she commented saying, “What the wowwwwwwww!!!! This is beyond a sixer!! What can you not do @ranveersingh.. goosebumps.. this one will be a double blockbuster for sure !!”

Watch The Trailer Of ’83 Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Rakul Preet Singh’s Comment For Ranveer Singh And His Film:

Rakul Preet Singh on ’83 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

