It's Aamir Khan's birthday today, and his daughter, Ira Khan, cannot stay calm. To wish her daddy the utmost, she took her Instagram and dropped candid and unseen pictures from her wedding, which scream pure love. In the snapshots, Aamir and Ira can be seen serving father-daughter goals. "Happy Birthday, I was thinking about how you keep messing up my hair… and then I remembered that you’ve been doing that since I was 5," she captioned the birthday post. Have a look! Aamir Khan Birthday: 5 Times the Bollywood Superstar Championed Social Causes.

Ira Khan Wishes Aamir Khan on Birthday

