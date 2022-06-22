A video of Laal Singh Chaddha's Aamir Khan along with his son Azad Rao Khan has gone viral online that see the duo enjoying a fun football match. Amidst the heavy Mumbai rains, Aamir and his little one were seen drenching in the rain and having a fun time together. They were also seen arguing over scores. Raksha Bandhan vs Laal Singh Chaddha: Akshay Kumar or Aamir Khan – Which Superstar Is Your Choice on August 11? Vote NOW.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Khan Productions (@aamirkhanproductions)

