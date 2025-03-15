Aamir Khan recently introduced his new girlfriend Gauri Spratt to the world a day before his 60th birthday celebration with the media. The duo, who have known each other for 25 years, started dating a year ago. However, before introducing his partner, the Bollywood superstar was seen attending former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan's wedding anniversary with Gauri in February. She also joined Aamir's pre-birthday celebrations in Mumbai. Now, a newly shared picture of Gauri on Instagram on Saturday (March 15) has gone viral. She looked elegant in a blue kurta and black leggings, completing her look with a black hand bag. Who Is Gauri Spratt? All You Need To Know Aamir Khan’s Girlfriend Who He Introduced During His Pre-Birthday Press Meet.

Aamir Khan’s Girlfriend Gauri Spratt’s New Photo From His Pre-Birthday Bash

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

