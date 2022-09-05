Yup, Aashiqui 3 is happening. But this time there is going to be new pair. Kartik Aaryan is playing the male lead, and he has confirmed he is doing the project by posting the below pic. Anurag Basu will direct the film, while Pritam is scoring the music. The female lead is yet to be decided. Aashiqui 3 and Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin Sequel in Development, Confirms Producer Bhushan Kumar.

