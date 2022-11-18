Aayush Sharma and wife Arpita Khan are celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary on November 18. On this special day, the actor wished his betterhalf with funny note online and also shared a few pictures from their Maldives vacation. The fam is currently holidaying at the exotic locale. On Nayanthara's Birthday, Hubby Vignesh Shivan Pens the Sweetest Wish for His Wifey (View Pics).

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)