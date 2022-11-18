On the occasion of Nayanthara's birthday today (November 18), her man penned something really beautiful for her. Well, as hubby Vignesh Shivan took to social media and shared a few romantic stills featuring the couple along with a heartwarming note. "This is by far the happiest and the most complete formation of you," a part of the note reads. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan Become Parents Through Surrogacy, Share Cute Photos With Twin Babies (View Pics).

Vignesh Shivan Wishes Nayanthara:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)