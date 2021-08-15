Abhishek Bachchan has been on a roll. The actor has an amazing lineup of films and adding to his long list is Radhakrishnan Parthiban's next flick. The director is working on the Hindi remake of his critically acclaimed film Oththa Seruppu. The team has started shooting in Chennai.

Check Out The Tweet Here:

Tamil director & actor @rparthiepan has started the #Hindi remake of his critically acclaimed one-man-show #OththaSeruppu in #Chennai with @juniorbachchan playing the lone character in the film! pic.twitter.com/91iaPK7VWB — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) August 14, 2021

