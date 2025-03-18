Actress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Hema Malini visited the Puri Jagannath Temple in Odisha on March 15 on the occasion of Holi. She offered prayers and sought blessings of Lord Jagannath along with BJP nation spokesperson Sambit Patra. However, the actress' spiritual visit stirred controversy after a police complaint was lodged against her, alleging that her entry to the temple was "illegal". Shree Jagannath Sena, a local outfit, has filed a complaint at the Singhadawar police station, accusing the BJP leader of hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus. As per the complaint, Hema Malini and Dharmendra tied the knot on August 21, 1979, as per Muslim traditions. They also claimed that Dharmendra was already married to Prakash Kaur and had converted to Islam to bypass the Hindu Marriage Act of 1955. Legal Trouble for Thalapathy Vijay! Complaint Filed Against TVK Leader and Tamil Superstar for ‘Insulting’ Muslims at Iftar Party in Chennai.

Complaint Filed Against Hema Malini Over Her Puri Jagannath Temple Visit

Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini found herself in the eye of the storm after a religious outfit in Puri demanded action against the BJP MP from Mathura for allegedly hurting the sentiments of Hindus through her ‘illegal’ entry into Srimandir during Holi celebrations Saturday.… pic.twitter.com/dluTCjBQCW — Orissa POST Live (@OrissaPOSTLive) March 18, 2025

