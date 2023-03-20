Prabhas-starrer Adipurush is making headlines once again for all the wrong reasons. Well, as fans are pissed with the makers for not yet starting the promotions of the magnum opus. Now, social media users are demanding the makers to kickstart Adipurush's promotions ASAP by trending 'Wake Up Om Raut'. The film is touted to be a cinematic adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana and also stars Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh in key roles. Adipurush: Court Dismisses Plea Seeking Stay on Release of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan Starrer.

'Wake Up Om Raut'

Mass ante ento chupincharu🥵💥 both tag are trending with 100k+ tweets Wake Up OM RAUT #StartAdipurushPromotionspic.twitter.com/X9S3BLeflA — ReBel Kiranᴾʳᵃᵇʰᵃˢ (@Rebelkiran69) March 19, 2023

'Prabhas'

'Jay Shree Ram'

'Start Adipurush Promotions'

100K tweets on the Way 🔥 Wake Up OM RAUT#StartAdipurushPromotions pic.twitter.com/XOlJStZVrt — Prabhas™ (@HYDPrabhasArmy) March 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)