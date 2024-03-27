Holy Moly! Actors Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari, rumoured to be dating for some time now, have reportedly tied the knot at Srirangapur’s Ranganathaswamy Temple in Wanaparthy, Telangana, on March 27. According to reports, the intimate-secret wedding was attended by close friends and family. However, an official announcement from the couple is awaited. Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth Are Married; Couple Ties the Knot at Temple in Telangana – Reports.

Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari Are Hitched?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoom TV (@zoomtv)

