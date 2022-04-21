Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has shared one of the most beautiful pictures on Instagram. The actress and her husband Abhishek Bachchan completed 15 years of marital bliss on April 20. On the special occasion, Aishwarya shared a throwback picture on social media from their wedding day in which Abhishek can be seen putting a ring on the actress’ right hand ring finger.

Aishwarya And Abhishek Wedding Pic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)