Celebrities are doing whatever they can to help Indians in these difficult times. Ajay Devgn has apparently donated Rs 1 crore to BMC so that a 20-Bed COVID ICU can be set up. The makeshift facility has been put up at Bharat Scouts and Guides Hall, near Shivaji Park. Devgn has been supported for this initiative by many industry colleagues like Anand Pandit, Boney Kapoor, Luv Ranjan, Rajneesh Khanuja, Leena Yadav and Ashim Bajaj, and many more.

