Ajay Devgn and Kajol share a unique chemistry and are among the beloved couples in B-town. In an interview with Ranveer Allahabadia, Ajay revealed the natural progression of their relationship. "We met, got along well, and started seeing each other without formal proposals. Eventually, it was assumed we'd marry," Ajay shared. "Our thought process aligns, our morals gel, making it a seamless journey," he added. Check out the video that has gone viral! Shaitaan: Ajay Devgn Unveils First Poster of Upcoming Supernatural Thriller; Vikas Bahl's Film Set to Hit Theatres on March 8 (View Pic).

Ajay Devgn On Why He Married Kajol

