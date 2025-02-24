Ajay Devgn and Kajol, one of the most loved couples in Bollywood, are celebrating their 26th wedding anniversary on Monday (February 24). Ajay Devgn, who isn’t very active on social media, surprised everyone with his meme knowledge on the special occasion. To wish his lady love, Kajol, he used a trending Berserk anime meme. Sharing two pictures on X (formerly Twitter), he posted a throwback photo of the couple from 26 years ago alongside the trending meme, which shows a short girl defending her tall, buff boyfriend (Who doesn’t seem to need any help). Ajay's black shirt and Kajol's orange turtleneck perfectly matched the outfits in the meme, making the playful reference even more fitting. Sharing the post, Ajay Devgn wrote, "Beating this trend by 26 years. Happy anniversary to us." Who do you think did better? Berserk Funny Memes and Jokes: Instagram Is Having a Wild Time With This Adorable Manga Meme Template That Accurately Depicts the Tall Guy and Short Girl Camaraderie.

Ajay Devgn Uses Berserk Trend To Wish Kajol on Their 26th Marriage Anniversary

Beating this trend by 26 years. Happy anniversary to us ♥️ pic.twitter.com/QaX0AVc3Ld — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 24, 2025

