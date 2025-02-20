Where are the short girls at? Because this meme template could be for you with your pookie having your back. The ‘tall guy, short girl’ memes are iconic, depicting the camaraderie too well. So, when the Berserk meme template showed up on the internet, it was apparent to go viral. The manga series has already made fans hooked to the show, but the viral meme template extends beyond the fandom. The meme template featuring Guts took an adorable turn during Valentine's week. Internet is having a wild time sharing the Berserk funny memes, jokes, and Instagram posts that are perfect for the feisty short girls in a happy and healthy tall boy relationship. Chwenchy Girl Funny Meme Templates: Internet Is Obsessed With Hilarious 'Chwenchy Gurl' Memes, Witty Instagram Reels and Viral Videos.

The dark fantasy epic Berserk is one of the most beloved shows among fans. The action scenes are always a cathartic spectacle and punctuate the emotional and psychological journeys of Guts, Casca and company throughout the series’ gripping storyline. While the show has its own fandom, the meme templates are for everyone. And the latest adorable Berserk funny memes accurately fit all different scenarios, leaving netizens in splits. Hilarious Chill Guy Memes, Viral Posts, ‘My New Character’ Images and Jokes Rule the Internet.

'Berserk' Funny Memes and Jokes

The Viral Meme Template

2025 has just begun and the internet is already having a wild time, making meme templates out of every humorous situation. There is a meme for everybody. The latest meme template from Berserk has certainly gained much-deserved popularity.

