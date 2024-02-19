Actor Ajay Devgn recently posted a heartfelt tribute on his Instagram to celebrate his mother Veena's birthday. In the photo, Ajay's mother is seen posing with Kajol, Nysa, Yug, and Ajay himself. The family's bond is evident as they share a warm hug and smile. Yug Devgan is seen giving a sweet kiss to his grandmother Veena on her cheek. Ajay wrote in the caption, “Your love is the guiding light to our family Maa… Happy birthday to you.” For the unversed, Ajay is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Shaitaan, set to hit theatres on March 8. Ajay Devgn Is the ‘Hottest’ Singham As He Goes SHIRTLESS To Reveal His Sexy Toned Body in Latest Insta Post (View Pic).

Ajay Devgn's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

