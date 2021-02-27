Ajay Devgn starts shooting for Gangubai Kathiawadi from today which stars Alia Bhatt in the titular character. The movie reunites Ajay with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after the hit 1999 movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. The film also starred Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai in key roles.

