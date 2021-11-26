The 26/11 terror attack that took place 13 years ago in 2008 shook everybody. On the 13th anniversary of the carnage, Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

It’s been 13 years since the horrific #MumbaiTerrorAttack. Remembering all those who lost their lives and loved ones. My heartfelt tribute to all the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives safeguarding our city 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 26, 2021

