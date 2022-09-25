Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s daughter Nitara has turned 10 today (September 25). The actor took to Instagram to share a video of him with his baby girl and penned the sweetest birthday note for her. He mentioned, “From holding my hand to now holding her own shopping bag, my baby girl is growing up way too fast.” Akshay Kumar Shares Glimpse of His Day Out With Daughter Nitara at an Amusement Park, Calls It as the ‘Best Day Ever’ (View Pic & Video).

Akshay Kumar’s Birthday Post For Nitara

From holding my hand to now holding her own shopping bag, my baby girl is growing up way too fast. All of 10 years old today…my wish for you this birthday and always is…the best the world has to offer. Daddy loves you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lFmq680tPu — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 25, 2022

