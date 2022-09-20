Akshay Kumar’s latest post on Instagram is sure to brighten up your day. The superstar shared a glimpse of his day out with his daughter Nitara at an amusement park. He calls it as the ‘Best Day Ever’ and there’s a reason behind it. He mentions, “Looking at her happy smile on winning not one but two stuffed toys for her was hands down the closest I’ve felt to being a hero.” Twinkle Khanna’s Description On Daughter Nitara’s Winter-Wear On Her First Day Of Virtual School Will Leave You In Splits.

Akshay Kumar With Baby Nitara

