Akshay Kumar today shared the first poster of Tadap which will mark the debut of Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty. The movie stars Tara Sutaria opposite him and will be directed by Milan Luthria. It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios. It's a remake of the Telugu film RX 100.

