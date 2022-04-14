It's official. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are finally a married couple. Alia took to Instagram to share the first wedding pictures with her fans. The two are seen posing madly in love with each other. The theme of the wedding was white and golden, the colours which the couple is also donning in these pictures. Alia also penned a sweet caption with the pictures.

Take A Look At The Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

