Alia Bhatt has shared some cute pictures on Instagram in which she is seen posing with her pet cat. Dropping some adorable moments, the actress mentions how she has been ignored by her cat. “It’s a great Sunday to be ignored by your cat #notsohappysundays.” Alia Bhatt Beautifully Captures Another 'Sunshine Selfie' and Shares on Her Insta Story (View Pic).

Alia Bhatt’s Pawfect Sunday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)