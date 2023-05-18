At the recent Gucci Cruise show in Seoul, Alia Bhatt turned heads. In a short LBD with sparkly cut-outs all around, she looked amazing. Alia is back in Mumbai after delivering a statement in Seoul. She was seen wearing a black and white top and flair pants at the Mumbai airport last night, May 17. Fans, it goes without saying, were overjoyed and commented. Fans were in awe of Alia Bhatt's airport look. Many even praised her for no-makeup look and called her a 'natural beauty'. Entertainment News | From Being New Gucci Girl to Making Debut at Met Gala: Alia Bhatt Achieving Milestones.

Check Out Alia Bhatt's Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)