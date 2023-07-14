Alia Bhatt has proved she's a down to earth celeb! Case in point, last night when the actress stepped out for dinner with her family, her humble act for a paparazzi is winning hearts. It so happened that while exiting a restaurant, when Alia stumbled upon a single footwear on road, which was of a photographer, she instantly picked it up with her hands and gave it to him. Even though paps insisted her not to do, she did what was on her mind. The comment section of the viral video is filled with praises for the RRKPK star. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Song ‘What Jhumka?’: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Crackling Chemistry Is Highlight of This 'Jhumka Gira Re' Recreated Track (Watch Video).

Alia Bhatt Says 'Chappal Kiska Hai':

