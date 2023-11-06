Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are celebrating their daughter Raha's first birthday today. The duo howed their appreciation to the paparazzi stationed outside their Vastu apartment in Bandra, Mumbai, by gifting them a personalised 'teddy' cake and 'Raha' cupcakes. Here's a look at the glimpse of them in the pictures and videos below! Raha Kapoor Birthday: Alia Bhatt Shares Adorable Pics From Her ‘Baby Tiger’s’ Special Day As She Turns One.

See This Photos and Videos

Custom Teddy Cake Sent By Ranbir-Alia (Photo Credits: Yogen shah)

Raha Cup Cakes (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)