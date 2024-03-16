Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to express her gratitude for the overwhelming birthday wishes with an adorable picture. In the photo, a charming sketch of a girl, donning a birthday girl hat, is seen enjoying a birthday dinner. The table is adorned with a delectable cupcake, a bottle of champagne, and other celebratory items, setting the perfect scene for a joyous occasion. The background is lit with twinkling lights, adding a touch of magic to the ambience. Alia writes, “it was a goooooooood day.. thank you all for all the birthday love!!!!” Alia Bhatt Turns 31! Actress Enjoys Birthday Dinner With Ranbir Kapoor, Family and Friends (Watch Video).

Alia Bhatt Thanks Everyone For The Wishes

