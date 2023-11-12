It seems Alia Bhatt had a gala time this Diwali. The National Award-winning actress recently shared a couple of pictures from her celebration with close ones. In the first picture, Alia's husband Ranbir is seen kissing her on the cheeks while she looks at the camera and smiles. The third picture shows a net dupatta with her daughter Raha's name embroidered on it. The last two pictures depict sister moments with her elder sibling Shaheen Bhatt. All these pictures have two things in common: they are filled with love and happiness. Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan's Diwali Party: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Neetu Kapoor, and More Celebs Serve Ethnic Glam at the Star-Studded Bash (Watch Videos).

Check Out Alia Bhatt's Photo Dumps Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

