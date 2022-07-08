Preggers Alia Bhatt wished her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor on her birthday in quite an endearing post on social media. As she shared a stunning picture of the soon to be dadi maa online and penned a heart-touching note. FYI, the Darlings star dropped a photo from her haldi ceremony to wish Neetuji on her born day. Have a look. Koffee With Karan Season 7 Review: Ali Bhatt And Ranveer Singh's Effortless Friendship Saves Karan Johar's Show From Being Humdrum (LatestLY Exclusive).

Alia Bhatt Wishes Neetu Kapoor:

Alia Bhatt Instagram

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)