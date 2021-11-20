It was yesterday (November 19), when Abhishek Bachchan's ZEE5 film Bob Biswas' trailer was unveiled by the makers. Be it fans or critics, the peek into the movie received a positive response. Now, not only admirers, but Junior Bachchan also got an appreciation from his family, as Amitabh Bachchan tweeted about the same. Big B wrote, "I am proud to say you are my Son," after watching Bob Biswas trailer. Daddy approves!

Amitabh Bachchan on Bob Biswas' Trailer:

T 4100 - I am proud to say you are my Son ! ... BYCMJBBN .. !! ❤️🙏🚩👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 https://t.co/yk3BIzJIEb — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 19, 2021

