Amitabh Bachchan recently met his lookalike, and the video of their heartfelt encounter is going viral on social media. In the video surfaced on the internet, the megastar is all decked up in white kurta-pyjamas paired with a casual jacket and a cap on his head. His duplicate is seen reaching out to him and touching his feet to seek the actor’s blessings. Big B blesses him and later poses with his duplicate, making the day for all his fans. Check it out below! Amitabh Bachchan Bids Farewell to Kaun Banega Crorepati: 5 Best Moments of the Legend on KBC That Will Stay With Us Forever! (Watch Videos).

Amitabh Bachchan's Viral Video Blessing A Fan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HT City (@htcity)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)