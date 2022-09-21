Kareena Kapoor Khan is celebrating her 42nd birthday today (September 21). On this special day, her bestie Amrita Arora has shared the perfect picture post on Instagram and extended heartfelt birthday wishes to her by calling Bebo as ‘Eternal Pouter’. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora and Natasha Poonawalla Are Glam Dolls in Their Pictures From London!

Amrita Arora’s Birthday Post For Kareena Kapoor Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial)

