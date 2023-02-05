Amrita Arora is an excited momma today as she her son Azaan is now a teenager. Yes, the young lad celebrates his 13th birthday and his mommy dearest has shared some of his lovely pictures on Instagram and wished him saying, “Ur officially a teen today ! I love you my son”. Kareena Kapoor Khan Hosts Birthday Bash for BFF Amrita Arora; AP Dhillon, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor and More Join the Party (View Pics & Videos).

Amrita Arora’s Birthday Post For Azaan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial)

